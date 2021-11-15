Lakeland PBS

Structure Fire Destroys Shed in Polk County on Saturday

Emma HudziakNov. 15 2021

No one was injured Saturday in a fire that destroyed a shed at a property near Gully in Polk County.

This past weekend, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a structure fire located at 40333 270th St. SE, in Section 35 of Gully Township near the city of Gully. The Gonvick Fire Department and The Oklee Fire Department also responded.

The fire destroyed a detached storage shed and damaged a vehicle that was parked nearby. The fire is believed to have resulted from clothing items left next to a wood stove. There were no reported injuries resulting from the fire.

The Sheriff’s Office has no further information to be released at this time.

By — Emma Hudziak

