Strong Winds Bring Down Christmas Tree in Downtown Park Rapids

Strong winds brought down the downtown Park Rapids community Christmas Tree on Sunday. This is the first time this has happened in Park Rapids.

The moment of impact was caught on a downtown webcam, which showed the base of the tree breaking, causing it to fall. The Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce already has plans to bring the tree back up.

The tree was originally grown at the Headwaters Country Club. It previously lived on the 13th hole of the golf course.

