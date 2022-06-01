Lakeland PBS

Strong Storms in Deer River Cause Extensive Damage

Lakeland News — May. 31 2022

People in portions of the Lakeland viewing area are cleaning up after strong storms moved through the Northland on Memorial Day. The devastation was severe in some areas, including in Deer River.

In the city, strong wings caused extensive damage in a residential area in town. Homes and garages were blown off their foundations, and some structures were destroyed. Large trees were uprooted, vehicles were damaged, power lines were knocked down, and many areas were without power.

People in Deer River were still reeling from how quickly it happened. Power was restored to most of the community Tuesday and the stop lights are working again, but the cleanup from this storm is going to take some time.

