Strike Up The Band: BSU Announces Dates & Performers For Annual Concert Series

The 19th season of Bemidji State University’s six-performance Bemidji Concert Series will begin on Sept. 5 with a performance by the Trombones of the St. Louis Symphony.

The quartet from the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (SLSO) includes Timothy Myers, the Mr. and Mrs. William R. Orthwein principal trombone chair, Amanda Stewart, associate principal trombone, Jonathan Reycraft, utility trombone and Gerry Pagano, bass trombone.

BSU’s Department of Music began the Bemidji Concert Series in 2001 to reinforce Bemidji’s reputation as a cultural center in northern Minnesota and to provide the Bemidji region with local access to world-class musical performances. In addition to the Trombones of St. Louis Symphony, the Bemidji Concert Series’ 2019-2020 season will feature the Violetta Duo, the Bach Society of Minnesota, Sherrie Maricle, the Altius Quartetand the Minnesota Opera Resident Artists.

All concerts within the series will be held at 7:30 p.m. in BSU’s Thompson Recital Hall in the Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex unless otherwise noted. Tickets are $20 for adults and free for BSU students with a valid ID.

Tickets are available in advance by visiting the BSU Department of Music office in Room 301 of the Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex and will also be for sale at the doors.

2019-2020 Bemidji Concert Series

Sept. 21 — Violetta Duo

The Violetta Duo includes flutist Dorothy Glick Maglione and clarinetist Madelyn Moore. They are passionate about bringing new music to audiences by working with pieces from several current composers. They have given performances, masterclasses and lectures throughout the United States.

Oct. 11 —5 p.m. — First Lutheran Church Bemidji — Bach Society of Minnesota

Founded in 1932, the Bach Society of Minnesota (BSM) is a nonprofit organization that was the one of the first to take the legacy of composer Johann Sebastian Bach as an exclusive starting point for world-class performances. BSM hopes to build a diverse community of music lovers who perform and appreciate the music of J.S. Bach and those he inspired.

Oct. 23 — Sherrie Maricle

Sherrie Maricle is the lead drummer in the DIVA Jazz Orchestra, the FIVE PLAY quintet and co-leads the 3D Jazz Trio. She runs a private drum set and percussion studio and is also a freelance performer and a published composer and educator. Maricle has performed internationally at locations including Germany, Portugal and Ireland.

Mar. 2 — Altius Quartet

Currently based in Boulder, Colorado, the Altius Quartet is determined to further the art of chamber music through performance, education, and outreach. Altius strives to communicate art to a diverse audience through community engagement and innovative repertoire. They maintain an active performance schedule, including performances at Carnegie Hall, Chamber Music Cincinnati, the Aspen Music Festival and more.

April 2 — Minnesota Opera Resident Artists

One of North America’s premier training programs, the Minnesota Opera Resident Artist Program offers a full season of employment for talented artists beginning their professional careers. Resident artists gain valuable experience through productions and community performances, while refining their skills off stage and mentoring with master teachers and staff. Resident artists are singers, coaches, administrators and directors who have completed their post-graduate education.