Strike Ends at Essentia Health in Deer River with New Contract

Essentia Health and the union representing about 70 health care workers at Essentia-Deer River have agreed on a new contract.

The workers, who are part of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), went on a five-day strike last November and then walked out again on December 8th. The union and Essentia say that 92% of union membership voted in favor of the agreement.

According to the union, the two sides agreed to a 12% across-the-board wage increase over three years that applies to all members, plus additional market adjustments for Pharmacy Techs and Cooks. Wages will increase 3.5% in year one, 3.75% in year two, and 4.75 percent in year three.

Essentia says the agreement is consistent with more than 20 contracts Essentia negotiated with union groups in 2024 and retains a key staffing provision known as cross-facility floating, which provides Essentia with the flexibility to scheduled team members where and when patients need them the most.

With the agreement, the strike ended at 49 days, which the union says is the longest strike by any of its members in 40 years.