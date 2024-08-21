Strike Averted as Brainerd & Public Utilities Union Agree to Arbitration

The City of Brainerd is saying a strike between them and union members at Brainerd Public Utilities has been averted.

A press release from City Administrator Nick Broyles says that following labor negotiations between the city and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 31 public utility union, both parties agreed to certain contract terms. Issues that could not be agreed upon will be submitted to binding arbitration.

The union and the city agreed to go to arbitration on August 16th, where both sides will receive a list of potential arbitrators from the Bureau of Mediation Services from which one arbitrator will be chosen. That arbitrator will identify dates when they are available and forward that to attorneys representing the city and the union.

Based on time constraints, it is likely that presentations in front of the arbitrator will be in late September or October. Both sides will be given 30 days to brief the arbitrator following the hearing, and the arbitrator will then have up to an additional 30 days to make their determination. The press release also mentioned it could be December 2024 before this process is completed.

