Stream Trout Fishing Season Opens in MN Lakes Outside Boundary Waters

The fishing season for stream trout in lakes outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness opened this past Saturday.

The opener typically features anglers flocking to trout fishing lakes. DNR officials spent last week rainbow trout stocking in mine lakes in Cuyuna.

“It brings a lot of tourism and money into the area,” said Carl Mills, Minnesota DNR Fisheries Specialist. “The winter trout opener here is actually a pretty big deal. There’ll be dozens of cars at each access and a lot of people just like the opportunity to catch a different type of fish out there versus, you know, walleye, crappie, sunfish, something like that.”

The locations of trout fishing lakes and other tools to find trout fishing opportunities are available on the DNR’s trout fishing website. The season lasts from January 18th to March 31st for lakes outside or partly outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.