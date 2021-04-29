Lakeland PBS

Stranded Boater Rescued From Crow Wing County Lake

Chris BurnsApr. 29 2021

Citizens helped rescue a man stranded on Clearwater Lake south of Deerwood after windy conditions make his trolling motor ineffective.

Sheriff Scott Goddard reports that his office received a call of a stranded boater yelling for help on Clearwater Lake in Nokay Lake Township at 12:59 PM on April 29, 2021. Deputies responded along with members of the Deerwood Fire Department and Crosby Ambulance to assist. Citizens on shore were able to launch a jet ski and aided in the recovery of an uninjured adult male. The small, 8-foot watercraft he was operating with a trolling motor became unable to navigate back to shore due to windy conditions.

Sheriff Goddard expresses his appreciation to those citizens and responders who acted quickly to a boater in distress.

“This is a great example of neighbors looking out for neighbors which lead to a successful outcome.”

Sheriff Goddard reminds all boaters to wear proper life jackets and have all necessary safety equipment onboard their watercraft.

“We are entering the busy boating season, and I want to emphasize that boating safety needs to be in the forefront of everyone’s mind who take to the water.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chris Burns

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

15 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 1,921 New Cases Reported Thursday

Northwoods Adventure: Crow Wing County To Launch Road Cleanup App

Construction Work on Highway 210 in Crosby Underway

Crow Wing County Offers Services for Crime Victims

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.