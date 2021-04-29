Stranded Boater Rescued From Crow Wing County Lake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Citizens helped rescue a man stranded on Clearwater Lake south of Deerwood after windy conditions make his trolling motor ineffective.

Sheriff Scott Goddard reports that his office received a call of a stranded boater yelling for help on Clearwater Lake in Nokay Lake Township at 12:59 PM on April 29, 2021. Deputies responded along with members of the Deerwood Fire Department and Crosby Ambulance to assist. Citizens on shore were able to launch a jet ski and aided in the recovery of an uninjured adult male. The small, 8-foot watercraft he was operating with a trolling motor became unable to navigate back to shore due to windy conditions.

Sheriff Goddard expresses his appreciation to those citizens and responders who acted quickly to a boater in distress.

“This is a great example of neighbors looking out for neighbors which lead to a successful outcome.”

Sheriff Goddard reminds all boaters to wear proper life jackets and have all necessary safety equipment onboard their watercraft.

“We are entering the busy boating season, and I want to emphasize that boating safety needs to be in the forefront of everyone’s mind who take to the water.”

