Aug 7, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Straight-Line Winds in Longville Cause Damage, Take Down Trees
Straight-line winds in Longville caused significant damage early Wednesday morning.
According to a Lakeland News viewer in Longville, the storm rolled through around 3:30 a.m. Many trees and big limbs came down with winds estimated at 60 mph.
The storm also knocked out electricity in parts of the area and created a mess at Camp Olson YMCA in Longville, where a family camp was underway. Camp Olson reported no significant damage, and family campers and camp neighbors were able to clean up everything so they could continue programming.