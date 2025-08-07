Aug 7, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Straight-Line Winds in Longville Cause Damage, Take Down Trees

Straight-line winds in Longville caused significant damage early Wednesday morning.

According to a Lakeland News viewer in Longville, the storm rolled through around 3:30 a.m. Many trees and big limbs came down with winds estimated at 60 mph.

The storm also knocked out electricity in parts of the area and created a mess at Camp Olson YMCA in Longville, where a family camp was underway. Camp Olson reported no significant damage, and family campers and camp neighbors were able to clean up everything so they could continue programming.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

mn grown

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Happy Dancing Turtle - Open Garden

Related News

Education & Government

Lack of Quorum Ends Brainerd School Board Work Session Early

Crime

Crosslake Woman Sentenced to 39 Years in Child Abuse, Medicaid Fraud Case

Crime

Man Charged with Killing a Top Minnesota House Democrat Pleads Not Guilty

Education & Government

Beltrami Co., Surrounding Areas Fall Short of FEMA Funding Threshold