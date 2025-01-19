Story of Abandoned Dog Recovering at Pequot Lakes Animal Shelter Goes Viral

There is a dog at the Babinski Foundation animal shelter whose heartbreaking story is finding its way to Brainerd Lakes Area residents’ news feeds.

The story starts after a couple saw the abandoned canine rummaging through a dumpster in East Brainerd. The dog was brought to the Babinski Foundation in Pequot Lakes to get the help he so desperately needed and was given the name David, meaning “beloved.”

“Every time I see a dog come in emaciated like him, it’s shocking,” said Babinski Foundation Animal Care Supervisor Brittany Comings. “Really heartbreaking, really pulls at my heartstrings. I work here to help take care of the animals, and so it’s shocking every time you see this.”

As part as standard protocol, the animal shelter shared photos of David on social media upon arrival. But no one at the shelter could have possibly imagined his harrowing story reaching so many people.

“We have [a] couple thousand likes, a lot of comments, and yeah, over 123,000 views,” said Babinski Foundation Executive Director Donna Sutton. “It just pulls on hearts just to see any animal mistreated or neglected in that kind of shape that David was in.”

David has been at the Babinski Foundation for a week and some change now, and during his stay, the volunteers have noticed an additional development.

“Bob and Dylan came in first,” Comings said. “It was almost uncanny how much they look alike. They came in within days apart from each other, all in the same condition. I really think that they are all related. It just goes to show you how much cruelty can be out there.”

David’s rise to fame is not only shedding a light on his story, but also the Babinski Foundation as a whole and what the non-profit does for animals that have endured mistreatment, abuse, or neglect.

“David has brought a lot of attention to the Babinski Foundation locally and afar,” Sutton said. “And that brings attention to what we do: helping abandoned, stray, neglected, unwanted animals. It shows the love that we give to all animals, no matter how they come in to us.”

Since arriving at the shelter, David has gained six pounds and is fully vetted and vaccinated. The next step for the internet star is finding him a foster home.