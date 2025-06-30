Storm Recovery Fund Launched for Bemidji Small Businesses

In response to the devastating storms that swept through the Bemidji region, local economic development partners have launched the Bemidji Business Rebuild Program, a rapid-response loan initiative designed to help small businesses recover, rebuild, and remain open.

Greater Bemidji, the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, the Headwaters Regional Development Commission, the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Bemidji collectively have created the program.

According to a press release from Greater Bemidji, the program provides 0% interest loans of up to $10,000 with no payments required in the first year. These funds are intended to cover urgent needs such as insurance payments, cleanup, inventory replacement, temporary relocation, and equipment costs not covered by insurance. Businesses with greater financial needs may be eligible for larger funding amounts through related programs.

Businesses interested in applying for a Bemidji Business Rebuild Program loan should contact Greater Bemidji at 218-444-5757 or via email at [email protected].