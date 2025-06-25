Storm Cleanup on Lake Avenue in Bemidji Far from Over

One of the hardest hit areas, if not the hardest hit area from Saturday’s severe storm, is on the east side of Lake Bemidji. Immense cleanup progress has been made around the area over the past several days, but the work is far from over.

While efforts continue in the downtown and outlying areas of the city, they have ramped up on the hard-hit Lake Avenue. Both professionals and homeowners have been working tirelessly to clear areas along and around the street after residents woke up on Saturday morning to an entirely different world.

“Total devastation,” said Jeff Gross, foreman at Twin Pines Tree & Landscape. “Just trees on houses, trees on structures—nasty stuff.”

“Went outside and it was just devastating, you know? I mean, we had 45 trees in the front yard, 10 trees on our house,” elaborated Mike Briggs, who lives near Lake Avenue. “You live over here because of the trees. I mean, you live in northern Minnesota because of the trees, but you live over here because we have all the trees, and yeah, it’s just that’s just something you’re not going to replace.

And these changes to homes will last much longer than it takes to just clean out debris.

“Gorgeous neighborhood before, it was all, you know, 150-year-old trees, everything tall and nice and shaded,” said resident Josh Almendinger. “It’s funny, our house grows more moss than anything else because that’s how much shade we had. And now I don’t think that will be a problem anymore.”

“Like my wife, she’s—you know, a lot of these people are like, they want to move now,” Briggs stated. “They want to move somewhere where they can have privacy again, because the trees were our privacy.”

The once peaceful neighborhoods are now filled with chainsaws and trucks. The cleanup from the devastation of the storm could last months, and not only are community members gathering for restoration efforts, but people are coming in from all over the country.

“We were at Hurricane Helene last year and the damage is very comparable,” said Derick Sweet from North Carolina-based Sweet’s Tree Service. “You know, when you see damage just widespread, the only thing you can do is just start somewhere and hopefully work through it.”

Despite hundreds working nonstop for the past several days and tree removal companies driving in from several states away, there’s not yet an end in sight.

“I mean, realistically, as far as the cleanup goes, you could be six months before you see the last debris pile get stacked on the street,” explained Sweet. “I mean, there’s just so much, it’s—there’s not enough people to do everything.”

But despite the thousands of dollars in damages, many residents still count themselves lucky.

“I’m just glad nobody got hurt,” Brigss added. “And my family’s and all my neighbors are safe. And, I guess that’s all we can be blessed about, so.”

Although residents have a long road of tree and house repairs ahead of them, there is one silver lining—power has returned to the majority of the area.