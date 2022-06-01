Storm Clean Up and Impact Assessment

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The city of Forada, Hudson Township, will have clean up continue across many areas of Douglas County. After the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado May 30th. They have not rated the tornado as they are touring the damaged areas on Tuesday, May 31st.

The volunteers of Forada Fire Station have spent the day registering homeowners entering the damaged areas to inspect their properties. As of 4 p.m. 135 has registered. Volunteers with a relationship to a resident, along with Contractors, and insurance professionals, were allowed in to remove trees from homes, clear debris and begin to clean structures.

The American Red Cross conducted a damage assessment to begin the process of documenting the number of homes destroyed and suffering major damage. They were able to view 101 properties. They believe 29 are destroyed, 26 have major damage, 35 have minor damage, and 11 are affected.

