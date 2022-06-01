Lakeland PBS

Storm Clean-Up and Impact Assessment in Douglas County Underway

Hanky HazeltonMay. 31 2022

Cleanup in the city of Forada, Hudson Township, and many other areas of Douglas County is continuing after the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado May 30th. They have not rated the tornado yet as they toured the damaged areas on Tuesday, May 31st.

The volunteers of Forada Fire Station spent the day registering homeowners entering the damaged areas to inspect their properties. As of 4 PM, 135 were registered. Volunteers with a relationship to a resident, along with contractors and insurance professionals, were allowed in to remove trees from homes, clear debris, and begin to clean structures.

The American Red Cross conducted a damage assessment to begin the process of documenting the number of homes destroyed and suffering major damage. They were able to view 101 properties. They believe 29 are destroyed, 26 have major damage, 35 have minor damage, and 11 are affected.

By — Hanky Hazelton

