Mar 23, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Stoltenberg Resigns as BSU Women’s Basketball Head Coach

Chelsea Stoltenberg will not be back to coach Bemidji State women’s basketball next season.

Stoltenberg—formerly DeVille when she was hired in 2015—resigns as the head coach of the Beavers after 11 years at the helm. She will still remain at Bemidji State working in the Athletic department as the Senior Women’s Administrator and serving as the Student Athlete Advisory Committee advisor.

The university has already posted the women’s basketball head coach position and has begun a national search to find Stoltenberg’s replacement.

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