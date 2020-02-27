Stolen Vehicle In Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Police Department is asking the community for help in locating a stolen vehicle that was taken from the downtown area on Feb 22. The vehicle is a white Chevy Silverado with a Minnesota license plate read as 340VPD.

The vehicle has a rusty bumper, rusty wheel wells and a black tonneau cover.

Contact law enforcement if you know where the vehicle is located or have seen the vehicle.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today