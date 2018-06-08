Stolen Truck Reported in Morrison County

The truck is a 1997 green Chevrolet Club Cab truck, bearing Minnesota license plate 179KRC. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were left inside the vehicle.

The truck has Star Fire tires on the front of the vehicle and Cooper tires on the back. The hood of the vehicle is faded. The suspect unhooked a boat trailer before driving away with the truck.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information pertaining to this case to contact their office at 320-632-9233.