Stolen Truck Reported in Morrison County
Officers in Morrison County are seeking more information about a pickup truck that was reported stolen Wednesday, June 6, from a Randall home.
The vehicle was stolen sometime between noon and 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday off Willow Lane in the city of Randall.
The truck is a 1997 green Chevrolet Club Cab truck, bearing Minnesota license plate 179KRC. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were left inside the vehicle.
The truck has Star Fire tires on the front of the vehicle and Cooper tires on the back. The hood of the vehicle is faded. The suspect unhooked a boat trailer before driving away with the truck.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information pertaining to this case to contact their office at 320-632-9233.
