Stolen Property Recovered, Arrest Made

The Cass County Sheriff and Pine River Police Department received a tip Sunday Jan.14 about the possible location of stolen property and suspect information.

Officers responded to an area in Pine River and located an Ice Castle Fishhouse that was reported stolen from a business in the Pine River area on Jan.12.

Officers also located a 1998 GMC Suburban that was reported stolen from the Pine River area on Jan. 9.

32-year-old, Owen Swenson of Pine River was located in the area and taken into custody on outstanding warrants. Additional formal charges for Swenson are pending.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release that the incident remains under investigation with the assistance of the Pine River Police Department.