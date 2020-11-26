Stoffel and Lumberjacks Finish Unusual Season with Stellar 5-2 Record, Ranked #8 in the State
2020 was a season unlike any other for the Bemidji Lumberjacks football team. Originally, the MSHSL voted to play football in the spring, then it got moved back to the fall, with twists and turns every week.
Through it all, head coach Bryan Stoffel was pleased with how his team handled all the adversity that came with the 2020 season. The Lumberjacks finish the year with a 5-2 record and were ranked #8 in Class 5A in the final AP state rankings.