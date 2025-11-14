‘Stock the Shelves’ Drive Aims to Support Crow Wing Co. Food Shelves, Families

The Crow Wing County Food Access Coalition says donations of nonperishable food can be dropped off at:

Essentia Health St Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby

Crow Wing County Community Services, Brainerd

Super One Foods, Pequot Lakes

Most needed items:

Canned meats and complete meals

Canned vegetables and fruits

Peanut butter

Boxed meals like mac and cheese or rice dishes

Baking staples such as flour, sugar, and cooking oil

The Lakes Area United Way is also accepting monetary donations for the drive. Checks can be mailed to Lakes Area United Way, PO Box 381, Brainerd, MN 56401 – put “Attn Food Drive” in the memo line. Donations are also accepted online here.