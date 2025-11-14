Nov 14, 2025 | By: Miles Walker
‘Stock the Shelves’ Drive Aims to Support Crow Wing Co. Food Shelves, Families
The Crow Wing County Food Access Coalition says donations of nonperishable food can be dropped off at:
- Essentia Health St Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd
- Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby
- Crow Wing County Community Services, Brainerd
- Super One Foods, Pequot Lakes
Most needed items:
- Canned meats and complete meals
- Canned vegetables and fruits
- Peanut butter
- Boxed meals like mac and cheese or rice dishes
- Baking staples such as flour, sugar, and cooking oil
The Lakes Area United Way is also accepting monetary donations for the drive. Checks can be mailed to Lakes Area United Way, PO Box 381, Brainerd, MN 56401 – put “Attn Food Drive” in the memo line. Donations are also accepted online here.