Nov 14, 2025 | By: Miles Walker

‘Stock the Shelves’ Drive Aims to Support Crow Wing Co. Food Shelves, Families

The Crow Wing County Food Access Coalition says donations of nonperishable food can be dropped off at:

  • Essentia Health St Joseph’s Medical Center, Brainerd
  • Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby
  • Crow Wing County Community Services, Brainerd
  • Super One Foods, Pequot Lakes

Most needed items:

  • Canned meats and complete meals
  • Canned vegetables and fruits
  • Peanut butter
  • Boxed meals like mac and cheese or rice dishes
  • Baking staples such as flour, sugar, and cooking oil

The Lakes Area United Way is also accepting monetary donations for the drive. Checks can be mailed to Lakes Area United Way, PO Box 381, Brainerd, MN 56401 – put “Attn Food Drive” in the memo line. Donations are also accepted online here.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Police Car Lights Generic 16x9

11-14-2025

News

1 Person Injured After Bullet Strikes Vehicle on I-94 in Douglas County

bemidji community food shelf sign thumbnail

11-14-2025

Community

Bemidji Food Shelf Provides Update After Seeing Record Numbers of Households

Railroad Crossing Train Tracks Crash Accident 16x9

11-14-2025

News

Henning Man Loses Control of Tractor, Collides with Passing Train

mndot thumbnail

11-14-2025

Education & Government

Open House for Park Rapids Highway 34 Corridor Study Set for Nov. 18