Thursday, September 7th at 8:30pm– Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Grab a front-row seat at this 2017 concert reflecting the impulsive energy of the 57th & 9th album recording sessions, Sting’s first in over a decade. Blistering performances of new songs, plus classics from The Police and his solo career, showcase his full range of musical styles.