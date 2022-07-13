Sticker Notification Program Helping Out Special Needs

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Stearns County Police Chiefs Association and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office are working to help individuals with special needs.

There will be a notification program that alerts public safety officials of people who may have difficulty communicating.

This program will be will be placing stickers front doors or windows that alert responding police, fire, and emergency medical services.

Depending on the type of need a person may have, the sticker will have a different color.

The stickers are free to the public and will help i identify those with Autism, special needs, a brain injury or PTSD, diabetes, dementia, Alzheimer’s, and those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Anyone interested in having them for their home, can pick them up at the Stearns County police agency or the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

