Lakeland PBS

Sticker Notification Program Helping Out Special Needs

Hanky HazeltonJul. 13 2022

The Stearns County Police Chiefs Association and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office are working to help individuals with special needs.

There will be a notification program that alerts public safety officials of people who may have difficulty communicating.

This program will be will be placing stickers front doors or windows that alert responding police, fire, and emergency medical services.

Depending on the type of need a person may have, the sticker will have a different color.

The stickers are free to the public and will help i identify  those with Autism, special needs, a brain injury or PTSD, diabetes, dementia, Alzheimer’s, and those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Anyone interested in having them for their home, can pick them up at the Stearns County police agency or the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Brainerd Horse Ranch Holding Events to Help the Community

Stearns County Man Dies After Being Found Unconscious in Grain Bin

Feds Want 25 Years for Chauvin for Violating Floyd’s Rights

“Final Leg” Special Olympics Torch Run Kicks Off in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.