Lakeland PBS

Stewart Mills, Jr. Leaves Behind Large Legacy in Brainerd

Chris BurnsOct. 1 2021

“Be the best you can be.”

Those words often rolled off the tongue of the late Stewart Mills, Jr. He passed away a week ago today, but each day he’d wake up and live by those words. We took a deeper look into the legacy left behind by a man who tried each day to make someone’s life a little easier.

Mills’ work with Mills Automotive Group and Mills Fleet Farm is well known, but for his friends and associates, it was his kindness and generosity that stood out, especially in how he gave back to the Brainerd area.

Mills sold Mills Fleet Farm back in 2016, but he held onto his car dealerships. He continued being an owner of the Mills Automotive Group, along with his daughter Marisa Mae Mills.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Brainerd YMCA Hosting Anniversary Celebration at Camp Vanasek

Stewart Mills Jr., Co-founder of Mills Fleet Farm, Dies at 93

Golden Apple: Baxter Elementary Brings in Local Author

Carl “Fert” Faust Named 2021 Brainerd Citizen of the Year

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.