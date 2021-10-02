Stewart Mills, Jr. Leaves Behind Large Legacy in Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

“Be the best you can be.”

Those words often rolled off the tongue of the late Stewart Mills, Jr. He passed away a week ago today, but each day he’d wake up and live by those words. We took a deeper look into the legacy left behind by a man who tried each day to make someone’s life a little easier.

Mills’ work with Mills Automotive Group and Mills Fleet Farm is well known, but for his friends and associates, it was his kindness and generosity that stood out, especially in how he gave back to the Brainerd area.

Mills sold Mills Fleet Farm back in 2016, but he held onto his car dealerships. He continued being an owner of the Mills Automotive Group, along with his daughter Marisa Mae Mills.

