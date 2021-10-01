Stewart Mills Jr., Co-founder of Mills Fleet Farm, Dies at 93

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Stewart Mills, Jr., the co-founder of Mills Fleet Farm, died at the age of 93 last Friday. There’s no denying the impact he had on the Brainerd Lakes region.

Mills opened the first Mills Fleet Farm in Brainerd back in 1955. He also served his country as a member of the 194th Tank Battalion and served as a part of the Minnesota National Guard before enlisting in the U.S. Army. But Mills will be remembered in Brainerd for his constant contributions he made for the city.

Mills would give even more time and donate more money, anonymously, throughout his life. Lakeland News will have more on what he meant to the city in a later story.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today