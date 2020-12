Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

December 7 at 8:30 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Grab a front-row seat for the Grammy Award-winning artist’s epic concert, captured at two sold-out arenas. Featuring smash hits from her Fleetwood Mac and solo careers, with introspective stories about her personal and professional lives.