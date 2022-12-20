Steps Toward Progress: Tribal Flags Installed at Bemidji City Hall

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tribal flags are now on display at Bemidji’s City Hall.

After years of on-and-off discussions and months of preparations, the flags of the Red Lake Nation, White Earth Nation, and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe have finally been installed. The decision by the city council is one step toward the progress of recognizing tribal members that live within the city’s boundaries.

Leaders from each of the three tribes attended the installation on Monday. Red Lake Chairman Darrell Seki Sr., Leech Lake Representative LeRoy Staples Fairbanks III, and White Earth Chairman Michael Fairbanks all spoke about the significance of this installation and what it means not only for their people, but their relationship with the city as well.

Mayor Jorge Prince and councilors Audrey Thayer and Daniel Jourdain read the resolutions drafted for the ceremony, recognizing the contributions tribe members have made toward Bemidji.

