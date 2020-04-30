Lakeland PBS

Step Up to SIT Matches Babysitters With Workers in Need of Child Care

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 29 2020

The United Way of Bemidji Area has partnered with Greater Bemidji to bring a program that helps provide child care during this time into the Bemidji area.

Step Up to SIT is a recently launched website by two sisters that matches babysitters with parents in need of child care during the COVID-19 pandemic. This program helps to match individual babysitters to one single family, which limits potential transmission and allows workers to continue to do their jobs.

If you are interested in babysitting or area a parent who needs this service, visit stepuptosit.com/signup.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Walz to Announce Changes to Stay-at-Home Restrictions

Initiative Foundation Shifts to Emergency Relief Due to COVID-19 Crisis

Ruby’s Pantry in Bemidji Holds Extra Food Distribution

Bemidji Resident Retires After 46 Years of Service at NAPA Auto Parts

Latest Stories

Walz to Announce Changes to Stay-at-Home Restrictions

Posted on Apr. 29 2020

Initiative Foundation Shifts to Emergency Relief Due to COVID-19 Crisis

Posted on Apr. 29 2020

Ruby's Pantry in Bemidji Holds Extra Food Distribution

Posted on Apr. 29 2020

Bemidji Resident Retires After 46 Years of Service at NAPA Auto Parts

Posted on Apr. 29 2020

Crow Wing Food Co-op Makes Changes to Provide Safe Shopping

Posted on Apr. 29 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.