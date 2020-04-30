Step Up to SIT Matches Babysitters With Workers in Need of Child Care

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The United Way of Bemidji Area has partnered with Greater Bemidji to bring a program that helps provide child care during this time into the Bemidji area.

Step Up to SIT is a recently launched website by two sisters that matches babysitters with parents in need of child care during the COVID-19 pandemic. This program helps to match individual babysitters to one single family, which limits potential transmission and allows workers to continue to do their jobs.

If you are interested in babysitting or area a parent who needs this service, visit stepuptosit.com/signup.

