Stearns County Sticker Notification Program Helping Law Enforcement Work with Public

The Stearns County Police Chiefs Association and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office are working to help individuals with disabilities or injuries through their new sticker notification program.

The program alerts public safety officials of people who may have difficulty communicating. Through it, stickers will be placed on places like front doors or windows of houses to alert responding police, fire, and emergency medical services.

Depending on the type of need a person may have, the sticker will have a different color, which will then identify if someone has autism, a brain injury or PTSD, diabetes, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, or are deaf or hard of hearing.

The stickers are free to the public. Anyone interested in having them for their home can pick them up at police stations throughout the county or the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

