Stearns County Man Dies After Being Found Unconscious in Grain Bin

A Stearns County man has died after he was found unconscious inside a grain bin yesterday.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a call at around 1:49 PM on Tuesday of a medical emergency on Oakland Road in Oak Township. The caller said Thomas Holdvogt, 34, was found inside a grain bin by a family member and was unresponsive.

When first responders arrived, Holdvogt was removed from the grain bin and lifesaving efforts were started. Holdvogt was then transported to Centra Care Hospital in Melrose and later pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

