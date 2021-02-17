Stearns County Fire Still Under Investigation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Stearns County Communications Center received a call on February 14th around 4:37 PM. The deputies responded 360th Street in Albany Township.

When the deputies responded to the scene, they located the fire in a machine shed on the property. The Albany fire and Rescue responded and extinguished the fire.

An SUV was consumed by the fire inside the shed. 50-year-old Troy Krebs of Albany is the owner of the property. After conversing with the deputies, the deputies learned the vehicle was not his and was left at the location by an unknown person.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A State Fire Marshal’s Office investigator also went to the scene. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to share any information they may have with them. Their non-emergency number is 320-251-4240.

