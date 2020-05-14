Lakeland PBS

Stay-At-Home Order Expires Monday, But COVID-19 Deaths Still Increasing

Destiny Wiggins — May. 14 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has recorded 25 more COVID-19 deaths and 523 new confirmed coronavirus cases, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Thursday.

The new figures raised Minnesota’s death toll to 663 and its confirmed case count to 13,435. State officials caution that the total count is just a fraction of the total number of Minnesotans who’ve been infected.

Twenty of the 25 new deaths were among residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities for a total of 537.

The department also said 498 people were hospitalized with the disease as of Thursday. That total includes 203 patients in intensive care, an increase of four from Wednesday, which represented a new high. State and private labs reported 6,717 new completed tests Thursday, the highest one-day total yet.

Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday he will let his stay-at-home order expire as scheduled Monday, though he’ll leave key restrictions in place.

Retail stores, malls and Main Street businesses can reopen Monday for in-store shopping if they have social distancing in place for workers and customers and are at no more than 50% occupant capacity.

The governor also directed his cabinet to come up with ways to safely reopen bars, restaurants, barbershops and salons starting June 1.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Blood Donors Needed Despite COVID-19 Outbreak

Walz to Let Stay-at-Home Order Expire, Changes to “Stay Safe” Strategy

Tri-County Health Care in Wadena Hosts Drive-Thru Mask Distribution

Reif Center to Hold Drive-in Concerts Starting Next Week

Latest Stories

Flags Flown at Half-Staff In Honor of Peace Officers

Posted on May. 14 2020

District II Beltrami County Commissioner Reed Olson Seeks Reelection

Posted on May. 14 2020

Blood Donors Needed Despite COVID-19 Outbreak

Posted on May. 14 2020

BSU Football Hosts Virtual Junior Day

Posted on May. 14 2020

Hess, Alto Named Bemidji Athletes of the Year at Virtual Celebration

Posted on May. 14 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.