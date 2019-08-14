Lakeland PBS
Statewide Test Of Blue Alert System Scheduled For Thursday

Aug. 14 2019

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has scheduled a statewide test of the Minnesota Blue Alert System on Thursday.

According to a release, the Blue Alert was established in 2015 as a tool to help locate suspects when a local, state, or federal officer is killed or seriously injured in the line of duty. There have been no Blue Alert activations since its inception.

The BCA is activating the Blue Alert to test the FCC’s Blue Alert specific code which was implemented earlier this year. It is also activating the alert to test the Department of Public Safety’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System.

The BCA is testing the system to ensure it activates as expected and to help Minnesotans become familiar with what they would see and hear if a Blue Alert is issued.

The Blue Alert test is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 1:10 p.m.

Language in the alert:

************ THIS IS A BLUE ALERT TEST ************
If this had been an actual Blue Alert, details of the incident would be included on
this alert along with any photos, suspect information, vehicle information and any
information pertinent to public awareness and public safety. This is only a test of
the Minnesota Blue Alert Plan.
NO ACTION IS REQUIRED AT THIS TIME.

