Statewide Grants Help Support Numerous Organizations To Preserve Minnesota’s History

The Minnesota Historical Society announced the newest recipients of 42 historical and cultural heritage large grants ($10,001 and up) in 27 counties, totaling $4,849,057 in 2019. The grants, awarded once each fiscal year, are made possible by the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund of the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.

“Every year we see so many exciting projects to preserve Minnesota history for future generations to experience, learn and enjoy, and this year is no exception,” said Carolyn Veeser-Egbide, grants manager for the Minnesota Historical Society.

Below are some local organizations that received grant money for next year.

Clearwater County Historical Society, Bagley: ($28,775)

Lighting Upgrades to Storage and Exhibit Galleries: To hire qualified technicians to upgrade Clearwater County Historical Society’s lighting system.

Crow Wing Historical Society, Brainerd: ($47,649)

Rehousing Collection Storage: To improve collections care and management through proper storage.

Morrison County Historical Society, Little Falls: ($86,800)

Increasing Collections Storage Capacity: To provide better storage conditions, allowing for greater public access to objects in the collection.

For more information on the Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants program, including application deadlines, visit legacy.mnhs.org/grants. Applications are accepted only through the MNHS grants portal.

Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants are made possible by the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment through the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008. The Legacy Amendment supports efforts to preserve Minnesota land, water and legacy, including Minnesota history and cultural heritage.