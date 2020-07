Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

August 4 at 8 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Examine the presidency of George H.W. Bush and his foreign policy team’s expertise as they navigated international crises like the fall of the Berlin Wall, reunification of Germany, the collapse of the Soviet Union the Panama invasion and Operation Desert Storm.