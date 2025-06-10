State Track & Field: Brainerd’s Nelson, Staples-Motley’s Beachy Win Titles

The state track and field meet began Tuesday at St. Michael-Albertville High School, and over the next three days, more than 300 athletes will compete across three classes to see who is the best at running, jumping, and throwing.

In the boys’ Class AAA triple jump final, reigning state champion Ty Nelson flew 49’7″ to claim the state title once again.

“It means a lot,” said Nelson on his success. “My competition was great today, and although they weren’t quite on my 49-foot jump area, I love all those guys. They’re all super supportive. And so to be able to come here and do this was awesome.”

He elaborated, “In track you’re competing as everyone else, but mainly you’re just trying to better your best, so everyone is super supportive. No one wants you to do bad, everyone just wants themselves to do better and you to do better. And that is the best part of track and field.”

The Class A track prelims followed that afternoon. In the girl’s discus final, Allison LaVine from Clearbrook-Gonvick saved her best for last, a 146’3″ final throw won her back-to-back state titles in the event.

And for the boys’ pole vault final, Staples-Motley’s Turner Beachy cleared 15 feet to take the Class A state title.

“It feels good to just—I knew what I could do and then just go and do it, instead of last year [to] come here and leave disappointed,” said Beachy. “Last year I think I put too much pressure on myself not having as high a PR and it just made me crumble.”

He continued, “Vaulting is just really, really, really mental. More mental than—honestly, as a wrestler, I’d say it’s pretty close up there with wrestling. Just, if I keep making heights, those other guys are going to fall off. And if I’m just consistent, aggressive, everything will feel the same and just get it done.”

Qualifiers in Class AAA and Class A events are as follows:

Class AAA Finals Qualifiers – Boys

Kyle Peterson (Brainerd) – 110mH

Preston Miller (Brainerd) – 300mH

Class A State Qualifiers – Boys

Noah Larson (Staples-Motley) – 110mH

Andrew Brown (Pillager) – 100m

Aiden Jones (Pierz) – 100m

Nathan Bitz (Long Prairie-Grey Eagle) – 300mH

Brady Rach (Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale) – 800m

Pierz – 4x100m

Class A Finals Qualifiers – Girls