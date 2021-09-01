Lakeland PBS

State Senator Paul Gazelka Steps Down as Majority Leader

Chris BurnsSep. 1 2021

Early Wednesday morning, Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka announced he would be stepping down from his role as Majority Leader. He is the highest ranking Republican office holder in the state.

Gazelka sent the GOP caucus a letter Wednesday morning informing them of his decision to step down from his post.

“Five years ago, under bittersweet conditions, I was honored to be elected leader of the Senate Republican Caucus. I have those same bittersweet feelings today as I announce my intention to step aside as your leader…Outside of my family life, and my faith in God, leading this caucus has been the most rewarding experience of my life. I am so grateful for what we’ve accomplished together”

Gazelka has been a member of the Minnesota Senate since 2011. He represents District 9, which includes parts of Cass, Morrison, Todd and Wadena counties.

He listed his accomplishments in the letter to the GOP, and ended with the following:

“These accomplishments were possible because we stuck to our principles and communicated directly with the people of Minnesota. Again, I am so very grateful for the work we’ve accomplished together and believe the caucus is in very strong position to be successful in the 2022 session and the subsequent election…I plan to be part of that future success but look forward letting someone else take over serving as leader while I pursue the next chapter in my political life.”

By — Chris Burns

