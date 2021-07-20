Lakeland PBS

State Senator David Tomassoni Reveals ALS Diagnosis

Lakeland News — Jul. 19 2021

Longtime state senator David Tomassoni says he has ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

The motor neuron disease is a progressive, degenerative disease that destroys the nerve cells that control voluntary muscle movement. The 68-year-old senator from Chisholm says he was diagnosed a while ago and felt the effects of the disease through this year’s legislative session.

Tomassoni was first elected to the state House in 1992. He was then elected to the Senate in 2000. The longtime Democrat is now serving as an independent.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Minnesota Senate Goes Home Without Votes on Commissioners

MPCA Commissioner Resigns Ahead of GOP-Controlled Senate Plans to Oust Her

Minnesota Legislature Passes Tax Bill to Finish $52B Budget

A Look at What’s in Minnesota’s Big Budget Bills

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.