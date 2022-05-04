State Senator Carrie Ruud Not Seeking Re-Election This Fall

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Longtime Brainerd Lakes Area state Senator Carrie Ruud has announced she will not seek re-election this fall.

Ruud said in a press release that it has been on the great honors of her life to serve Aitkin and Crow Wing counties and said she served with honesty and integrity. Ruud, who currently holds the District 10 seat, was first elected in 2002 and served in the Senate from 2003 to 2006 and again from 2013 until now.

Newly drawn-up districts had placed Ruud, a Republican from Breezy Point, into the same district as incumbent Republican Senator Justin Eichorn, who is from Grand Rapids. Delegates in the new District 6 voted last month to endorse Eichorn.

