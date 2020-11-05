State Senate Remains in GOP Hands, DFL Still in Control of House

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It appears the Minnesota Senate will remain in Republican hands and the state House in DFL control.

In the Lakeland viewing area, it was a Republican sweep:

Matthew Grossell takes House 2A over Jeremiah Liend with 62% of the vote.

Steve Green wins House 2B over David Suby with 66% of the vote.

Paul Utke heads back to the Senate in District 2 with 65% of the vote, beating Leonard Alan Roy.

And a Republican will remain in the 5B seat as Spencer Igo earns 61% of the vote to beat Joe Abeyta. Igo will succeed Republican Sandy Layman, who did not seek re-election.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today