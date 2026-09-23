Sep 22, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

State Sen. John Marty Presenting Healthcare Forum in Nisswa

Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa will host state DFL Sen. John Marty for a forum regarding healthcare next month.

Marty is the author of the proposed Minnesota Health Plan (Senate File 929) and will be presenting his plan for universal healthcare for all Minnesotans, which aims to cover everyone for all their medical needs. Under the plan, patients would also be available to see the medical provider of their choice when they need care, and a patient’s coverage by the health plan would not end when they lose their job or switch to a new employer.

“After talking to many healthcare providers in the region, almost all of them think that our healthcare system is broken,” stated Laura Raedeke, chair of the Creation Care Team at LCC. “It’s just not serving the needs of people anymore. There’s a lot of suffering that is really needless. We all believe healthcare is a crucial topic right now.”

The forum is on Saturday, Oct. 3 at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa from 1 to 3 p.m. There will also be a panel of area healthcare system CEOs, providers, and patients answering questions following Marty’s presentation.

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