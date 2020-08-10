State Reports 625 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 New Deaths on Monday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On Saturday, Minnesota reached 60,000 cumulative COVID-19 cases. Today, the state reported 625 new positive cases and three new deaths.

The 625 new cases came from a total of 12,787 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.8%. 320 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up eight from yesterday, and 159 are hospitalized in ICU, up 11 from Sunday’s report.

In the Lakeland viewing area, 13 new cases were reported in the following counties:

Beltrami County – 1

Cass County – 1

Crow Wing County – 4

Hubbard County – 1

Koochiching County – 2

Lake of the Woods County – 2

Morrison County – 1

Polk County – 1