State Reports 625 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 New Deaths on Monday

Lakeland News — Aug. 10 2020

On Saturday, Minnesota reached 60,000 cumulative COVID-19 cases. Today, the state reported 625 new positive cases and three new deaths.

The 625 new cases came from a total of 12,787 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.8%. 320 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, up eight from yesterday, and 159 are hospitalized in ICU, up 11 from Sunday’s report.

In the Lakeland viewing area, 13 new cases were reported in the following counties:

  • Beltrami County – 1
  • Cass County – 1
  • Crow Wing County – 4
  • Hubbard County – 1
  • Koochiching County – 2
  • Lake of the Woods County – 2
  • Morrison County – 1
  • Polk County – 1
