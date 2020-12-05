State Rep. Ron Kresha Requests School Status Report

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Distance learning has been an adjustment for all Minnesota students, which is why one Minnesota representative is requesting a status report for all the state.

Rep. Ron Kresha from Little Falls requested the report from the Minnesota Department of Education to learn the exact impact for students academically. The representative said that much of the performances from students this year will come down to a variety of factors.

Kresha says the question isn’t whether or not this year has been disruptive to students, but just how disruptive it will be in the long run.

