State Rep. Matt Grossell Arraigned on DWI Charges in Clearwater Co. Court

Lakeland News — Apr. 5 2023

Rep. Matt Grossell (R)

A local state representative was arraigned in Clearwater County Court on Wednesday on DWI charges.

Republican Rep. Matt Grossell of District 2A is charged with DWI-fourth-degree driving while impaired, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, and DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol.

Grossell was cited on February 11th at 1 a.m. after a State Trooper pulled him over for driving 71 mph in a 55 mph zone near Gonvick. According to court records, Grossell tested at .15 BAC, which is almost twice the legal limit.

