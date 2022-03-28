State Rep. Jen Schultz of Duluth Challenges Stauber for 8th District Seat

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ST. PAUL Minn. (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Jen Schultz, of Duluth, has entered the race for Congress in northeastern Minnesota’s 8th District, giving her party a credible challenger to Republican incumbent Pete Stauber in a district that’s trending toward the GOP.

Schultz made the announcement Monday at stops in Virginia, Duluth and St. Paul, where around 20 Democratic lawmakers joined in a show of support. House Speaker Melissa Hortman touted Schultz’s record of getting things done.

Schultz is a health care economics professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth, and is serving her fourth term in the Minnesota House.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today