Lakeland PBS

State Rep. Jen Schultz of Duluth Challenges Stauber for 8th District Seat

Lakeland News — Mar. 28 2022

Rep. Jen Schultz (DFL), District 7A

ST. PAUL Minn. (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Jen Schultz, of Duluth, has entered the race for Congress in northeastern Minnesota’s 8th District, giving her party a credible challenger to Republican incumbent Pete Stauber in a district that’s trending toward the GOP.

Schultz made the announcement Monday at stops in Virginia, Duluth and St. Paul, where around 20 Democratic lawmakers joined in a show of support. House Speaker Melissa Hortman touted Schultz’s record of getting things done.

Schultz is a health care economics professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth, and is serving her fourth term in the Minnesota House.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Beltrami Co. Captain Jason Riggs Announces Candidacy for Sheriff

Beltrami Co. Sheriff Candidate Bidal Duran Elaborates on Campaign Platform

Local Organizations Providing Info for Voters on District Changes

New Walz Plan for Surplus Includes Bigger Tax Rebate Checks

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.