State-Ranked Bemidji Wrestling Has High Expectations for 2021-22 Season

The Bemidji wrestling program has made Section 8AAA championships and state tournament appearances a regular routine in recent years. The Lumberjacks have made it to the section title match in four straight seasons, advancing to state in two of those years.

The 2021-22 Bemidji wrestling team is looking to continue the trend as the Lumberjacks are currently ranked seventh in the state in Class 3A, their only loss coming at the hands of St. Michael-Albertville, who is number one in the state in Class 3A.

What makes the Jacks tough to defeat this year is the balance in their lineup, as Bemidji currently has six wrestlers ranked in the state, ranging from the 106 lb. weight class to the 220 lb. weight class.