State Patrol Seeking Info on Semi Seen Near I-94 Pileup Near Monticello

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The investigation into the 29-vehicle pileup on Interstate 94 near Monticello yesterday continues. The Minnesota State Patrol is seeking information about a semitrailer with a white cab and white trailer that may have been stopped on I-94 near Wright County Road 18 in the traffic lane prior to the chain-reaction crash.

Witnesses indicate the semi was stopped on I-94 in the flow of traffic. Witnesses also indicate the driver may have been clearing snow from the windshield. It appears the non-emergency stop may have played a role in starting the chain of events in the fiery crash.

The State Patrol is specifically looking to identify the driver or company of the stopped semi. Those with information are asked to contact the Minnesota State Patrol.

No serious injuries have been reported from the pileup.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today