State Patrol Seeking Info on Semi Seen Near I-94 Pileup Near Monticello

Lakeland News — Nov. 13 2020

The investigation into the 29-vehicle pileup on Interstate 94 near Monticello yesterday continues. The Minnesota State Patrol is seeking information about a semitrailer with a white cab and white trailer that may have been stopped on I-94 near Wright County Road 18 in the traffic lane prior to the chain-reaction crash.

Witnesses indicate the semi was stopped on I-94 in the flow of traffic. Witnesses also indicate the driver may have been clearing snow from the windshield. It appears the non-emergency stop may have played a role in starting the chain of events in the fiery crash.

The State Patrol is specifically looking to identify the driver or company of the stopped semi. Those with information are asked to contact the Minnesota State Patrol.

No serious injuries have been reported from the pileup.

