DONATE

LPTV NEWS

State Officials Crank Up Pressure To Protect MinnesotaCare

Clayton Castle
Sep. 20 2017
Leave a Comment
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota officials are pressing President Donald Trump’s administration to reverse massive planned cuts to a critical state health care program for low-income residents.

The funding cuts for MinnesotaCare were revealed Tuesday as part of the federal government’s imminent approval of a separate program meant to control health insurance premiums for shoppers who buy coverage on their own. Minnesota may lose $369 million of federal support for MinnesotaCare over the next two years.

Gov. Mark Dayton was expected to address the situation Wednesday.

Nearly 100,000 working poor residents are covered through MinnesotaCare. Department of Human Services Commissioner Emily Piper oversees the program.

Piper says the federal government reneged on promise to keep its funding intact. She’s urging Minnesota’s congressional delegation to pressure federal officials to follow through.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Vocational Training Programs Launched In Brainerd Area

Trump Says Transgender Individuals Will Not Serve In The US Armed Forces

Brainerd Yearbook Adviser Relieved From Duties

Secretary Of State Says He Won’t Release Voter Information

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Latest Story

W-H-A Volleyball Takes Win Over Laporte

Posted on Sep. 20 2017

Latest Stories

W-H-A Volleyball Takes Win Over Laporte

Posted on Sep. 20 2017

Park Rapids Area Volleyball Rolls Crookston

Posted on Sep. 20 2017

Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe Using $3M Grant To Build Veterans Cemetery

Posted on Sep. 20 2017

Bemidji Girls Tennis Sweeps Competition At Triangular

Posted on Sep. 20 2017

Bemidji Chamber Celebrates 110 Years Along With Outgoing President

Posted on Sep. 20 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.