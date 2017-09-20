State Officials Crank Up Pressure To Protect MinnesotaCare

The funding cuts for MinnesotaCare were revealed Tuesday as part of the federal government’s imminent approval of a separate program meant to control health insurance premiums for shoppers who buy coverage on their own. Minnesota may lose $369 million of federal support for MinnesotaCare over the next two years.

Gov. Mark Dayton was expected to address the situation Wednesday.

Nearly 100,000 working poor residents are covered through MinnesotaCare. Department of Human Services Commissioner Emily Piper oversees the program.

Piper says the federal government reneged on promise to keep its funding intact. She’s urging Minnesota’s congressional delegation to pressure federal officials to follow through.