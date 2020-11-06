State of Manufacturing Event Reveals Effects of COVID-19 on Business Leaders

Click to print (Opens in new window)

COVID-19 has affected nearly every kind of business. Today, manufacturers from around the state met to discuss how this unprecedented year has changed things in their industry.

Beginning in 2008, the annual State of Manufacturing survey by Enterprise Minnesota reveals the last year for manufacturers and gives predictions their next year. They surveyed over 400 businesses in Minnesota, including 50 from each of six regions throughout the state, to ensure representation from all parts of Minnesota.

Typically, the event is held in person, but this year it was held virtually. Much of the results were also tinted by changes caused by COVID-19 leading to uncertainty for many.

Although this has been a year of many changes, some things have always remained the same, including the need for quality labor for the manufacturing businesses.

Overall, 70% of manufacturers said in the survey that the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on their businesses, with 36 percent fearing an incoming recession.

