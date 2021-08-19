Lakeland PBS

State Imposes Water Restrictions as Drought Worsens

Nick UrsiniAug. 19 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The drought in Minnesota continues to get worse, exposing rocks, riverbeds and islands in the St. Croix and Minnesota river drying up entire channels in the mighty Mississippi.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has imposed water restrictions for much of the state. Utilities are to limit water use to no more than 25% above January levels.

The restrictions apply to about 300 communities within three major watersheds which include the Mississippi River Headwaters and the Rainy River and Red River. That covers the Twin Cities, nearly all of central Minnesota and much of northern Minnesota.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, about 60% of the state’s streams and rivers are flowing at or near record lows. The flow of the Vermillion River near Voyageurs National Park was down to a trickle Wednesday, the lowest level recorded since measurements began in the 1990s.

Parts of Minnesota have landed in the U.S. Drought Monitor’s most severe level of “exceptional” for the first time since it began ranking droughts by four levels of intensity, the Star Tribune reported.

The weekly update, posted Thursday, shows that 8% of Minnesota is now in an exceptional drought, up from 7% last week. Almost 97% of the state is in some degree of drought, the only exception being the southeast corner.

“When you think of a 100-year flood, it’s something that you’d expect to happen once in 100 years,” said Mike Griesinger, meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “Well, what we’re seeing in Minnesota is something that you’d expect to happen just two or maybe three times in a century.”

The state’s drought task force will meet Thursday to give updates on the situation.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Pauses Private Road Applications in 1st District Assessment

Northwoods Adventure: DNR Offering Ways to Earn Firearms Safety Certification

Brainerd Discusses Major Reconstruction Project on Highway 210/Washington Street

Crow Wing County Fair Opens with Military Day

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.