State Fire Marshal Creates Interactive Status Map To Monitor COVID-19 Levels

ST. PAUL — As COVID-19 begins to impact fire departments across the state, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshal Division (DPS-SFMD) is working with fire service leaders to ensure Minnesota’s 776 departments are able to keep their communities safe should firefighters become ill or need to quarantine.

The DPS-SFMD has created a statewide Fire Department Mutual Aid Status Map to monitor fire department service levels. Fire department status information is updated each weekday. More information about the map is on the SFMD website.

Here is what each color indicates:

Green: The fire department is available with no personnel testing positive for COVID-19

The fire department is available with no personnel testing positive for COVID-19 Yellow: The fire department is available, but has a member(s) testing positive for COVID-19

The fire department is available, but has a member(s) testing positive for COVID-19 Red: The department is available, but has a significant outbreak of personnel testing positive for COVID-19.

The department is available, but has a significant outbreak of personnel testing positive for COVID-19. Black: The department is out of service due to COVID-19.

The department is out of service due to COVID-19. White: The fire department has not reported, logged on, etc.

The Plato Fire Department went out of service earlier this week and is currently the only department to do so because of COVID-19.

“COVID-19 is a serious illness that can affect anyone, including firefighters,” State Fire Marshal Jim Smith said. “We are working with fire service leaders to make sure they have what they need to continue doing what they do best: keeping their communities safe.”

Fire departments have local mutual aid partners they can turn to if necessary to help provide fire, medical and other emergency services. The DPS-SFMD is ready to send additional help through the Intrastate Mutual Aid Plan if necessary.

